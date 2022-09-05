PSsst! Welcome to the eastern seaboard’s Wild West

Rough waters as a top mandarin in NSW

What is it about state politics, and in New South Wales (with the largest bureaucracy) in particular, that can make the public service look a bit like the Wild West?

Few can attest better to that statement than secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (DEIT) Amy Brown. Her role in the appointment of former deputy premier John Barilaro to senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas (STIC Americas) has recently come under scrutiny by a NSW upper house inquiry.

Brown subsequently stepped back from her dual role as Investment NSW CEO last month.

But the weirdness in the higher echelons of the NSW public service doesn’t start or end with this latest STIC-appointment saga.

Sources have also told The Mandarin the knives are out for other mandarins, with one secretary who reports to four ministers unlikely to survive the rough and tumble of NSW politics within the next six months.

The relevant context? Political influence of senior appointments in the NSW public service cannot be understated. Which minister appointed you, whether they are still around, and who another minister favours over you counts for a lot.

Turns out being one minister’s so-called favourite can also backfire if one of their factional enemies is also trying to elevate their own pet in the bureaucracy.

Word on the street is that the tousling over powerful appointments between Rob Stokes and former NSW treasurer Andrew Constance has generated a paralysing effect in the bureaucracy for one critical portfolio reporting to four separate ministers: transport. The protracted rail and bus chaos to majorly inconveniencing NSW citizens surely couldn’t have helped lift public confidence in the Transport patch either.

The rub for mandarins serving the public on transport issues is that there are ministers with unclear reporting lines and there is “no control over nothing”. Reportedly, an inexperienced executive team has also been left to contend with the ambiguity of the situation, with one deputy secretary mistaking a privatised ports entity as part of their department.

How embarrassing. Someone throw them a lifeline.

Defence minister boasts impressive snowball collection

In this complex strategic environment, the Australian Defence Forces and security agencies wish they had the psychic abilities to forecast precisely what will happen next and how to avoid any imminent disasters.

While new minister Richard Marles cannot offer a crystal ball to the network of hawks and spooks based in Canberra, he does have a snowball or two to spare.

Turns out that among the Victorian MP’s wide-ranging interests, the science graduate and former lawyer also boasts a novel collection of souvenir-tat in his office in parliament. According to photographic evidence floating in the internet ether, Marles’ snowball collection exceeds a count of 123.

Each to their own, minister. There are worse obsessions to have.

At the very least Marles’ snowball enthusiasm will bring a touch of winter to Tuesday evening’s Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery Midwinter Ball, which (thanks to the pandemic and the May election) was shafted to a more hospitable date in early spring.

Husic’s thumbs-up to new secretary

The pick of Meghan Quinn to lead the Department of Industry, Science and Resources as secretary following the departure of David Fredericks (who has taken the reins of the new Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water) has received the glowing endorsement of Industry and Science minister Ed Husic.

Quinn was promoted into the new secretary position from Treasury, where she was heavily involved in commonwealth regulation as deputy secretary for the markets group.

Apparently, Husic, who is one of three federal ministers whose portfolio has a stake in Quinn’s patch, really rates the whip-smart intellect and all-round competence of the senior bureaucrat. We found a photo of them smiling together from a meet-and-greet last month.

Here’s to a flourishing and productive working relationship between a rising mandarin and one of her ministers.

Madonna’s not-so secret fan

Who knew one of the Material Girl’s biggest fangirls was Australian Signals Directorate boss Rachel Noble?

The director-general was able to slip a Madonna reference into a speech she gave to an audience at the Lowy Institute in Sydney last week, quoting one of her “most favourite female leaders in her field”: … ‘Do you know what it feels like in this world for a girl? When you open up your mouth to speak, can you be a little weak?’

Noble confessed she had come to identify as a feminist later in life – very recently, in fact – and reflected on how the so-called glass ceiling struck her more as a “concrete block coated in advanced cloaking technology”.

“I couldn’t see it until I got senior enough to reach out and touch it,” she said.

That’s a lot of heavy-duty material to work with.

NZ bureaucracy on the prowl for boomerangs to join its ranks

Rumours abound the New Zealand public service has been tapping the shoulders of expats, asking them to come back to and work for the Kiwi government.

With similar issues for recruitment here in Australia, there’s no word on whether the bat signal has been activated for Aussie public servants to return to our sunburnt plains.

Given the number of Aussie expatriates living overseas, perhaps it’s not the worst idea for the APS to start luring overseas professionals with a tasty relocation package?

However, with two years of closed borders, those with itchy feet may be harder to entice back from the rite of passage every Aussie between the ages of 25 and 35 must complete in London for no less than two years.

Do or Dai trying

Political commentators discovered a new and exciting reason to comment on the clothing choices of female MPs yesterday, when independent Dai Le wore Australia’s most patriotic áo dài.

The traditional Vietnamese dress will join thongs, board shorts and bikinis in a list of items of clothing known to feature Australian flags.

While some have accused her of crimes against fashion, sources say monarchists are pleased by the prominence the design of Le’s dress afforded the Union Jack.

Le, along with the population of the shire, can rest assured official flag protocols don’t prohibit the use of Australian flags on clothing.