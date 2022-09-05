Treasury in the process of reviewing its social media policy

Documents totalling 180 pages relating to Treasury’s Graduate Development Program Induction have been published under a Freedom of Information request.

The program took place from February 7 to February 25 earlier this year, prior to the change in government.

Included in the documents was a reference to an update to the Treasury social media policy reflecting “recent court rulings”.

The Department of Social Services updated its social media policy recently, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Responding to the cases of Banerji and Voller, the DSS’s new social media policy requires employees to get approval from a manager prior to staff making a work-related post on social media.

Treasury has confirmed to The Mandarin a social media policy review is underway and has yet to be implemented.

The published documents specifically encouraged Treasury graduates to use LinkedIn as a networking tool, adding the APS Values and Code of Conduct should be read for guidance.

LinkedIn was described as “part of Treasury’s communications strategies to build engagement and relationships with our audience and stakeholders.”

The document cautioned staff to not post confidential information such as specific project details, and to contact the strategic communications and events team when in doubt about a post.

As for other, more personal and less professional platforms such as Facebook, a key point stressed was the right of APS employees to publish on social media is not unlimited.

“In choosing to work in the APS, you will sometimes have to impose limits on your own personal behaviour,” the document stated.

Graduates were warned not only about posting content that could be considered impartial but also about “liking” posts, which could be seen as an endorsement of the content.

A key value highlighted throughout the documents was the requirement for a public servant to appear impartial and apolitical at all times.

Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy made comments to the graduates on February 14, welcoming the cohort to the public service.

Kennedy reiterated the expectations graduates acted with integrity, adding they are expected to be “agile”.

“The last couple of years have presented many challenges and 2022 will be no different,” the secretary’s speech notes said.

“Regardless of whether there is a change of government, there will be changes in policy, programs and our work and we must be able to respond quickly and efficiently to deliver for the government and the Australian community.”

The secretary’s advice to the graduates included taking advantage of every opportunity, investing in building their networks, looking after their wellness, and enjoying the graduate program.

READ MORE:

Treasury move on electronic meetings a good one