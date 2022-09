Will Gen Z’s work ideology be the way forward?

Gen Z has a dream – to buck the crushing capitalist system and live a more authentic, choice-oriented life. We talk and hear (and quietly panic) a lot about this.

To explore the answer, let’s play out a scenario and consider one possibility.

“There’s an anguished teenager who discovers the ‘systems’ that will control her life and every decision in it. Convinced that capitalism is the source of all evil, she feels so disillusioned that she swears never to buy into the corrupting way of life that the generations before her so blindly enslave themselves into.