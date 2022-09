Budget savings beckon: The APS megafauna hit list behind the hype

As the clock counts down the Labor Party’s first Budget in almost a decade, key elements of public sector infrastructure and deliverables slated for reform are coming into view.

So too is the hit list of ‘rorts and waste’ targeted by treasurer Jim Chalmers.

If you’re a public servant overseeing some sort of manual workaround or system fudge that’s compensating for technology that talked big but delivered small, chances are the Albanese government wants to automate your job.