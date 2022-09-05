Youth representatives advocate for jobs and skills generational leg-up

Many Australian voters have come to associate Parliament House with petty political division and infighting. Surprisingly, the recent Jobs and Skills Summit felt refreshingly different.

Powerbrokers across government, business, unions, and civil society gathered together to set the agenda on employment, respectfully expressing their opinions and collectively acknowledging that existing systems are broken and need to be fixed.

The Jobs and Skills Summit presents a crucial moment for changing our future. As the two youngest attendees, we spent the two days of the summit advocating for reforms to support young people which were widely supported. Now, we need concrete policy change from the government to improve the lives of our generation and future generations to come.

The Jobs and Skills Summit began at the same time the unemployment rate reached the lowest level in almost half a century. However, the current employment numbers fail to reflect the experience of work for most young people. The youth unemployment rate is more than double the rate for the general population and the experience for too many young people is of casual, insecure and low-paid work.

Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and without support face additional barriers. Young people who do not have the means to access tertiary education typically face worse employment outcomes compared to their peers. The severe reduction in the number of entry-level jobs available also means finding a job is harder for those without connections. And young people across intersectional communities, including race, gender, sexuality and disability, are also at risk of discrimination based on their identity.

The summit has delivered some encouraging outcomes for young people. We welcome the government’s commitments to increase funding for fee-free TAFE places and criminalise wage theft. We are also hopeful that the introduction of multi-employer bargaining will benefit young people who might not otherwise have the power to negotiate for higher wages and better rights at work.

We are calling on the government to implement the following employment, education and training outcomes to create a strong and equitable foundation for young people.

1. Prioritise young people

The government will continue to make changes to employment policy over the next year and this must include a specific focus on young people to be successful. Our age group’s unique experiences of barriers to finding work, casualisation and discrimination require a specific policy response. The best way to do this is to work directly with young people.

2. Increase the Youth Allowance

The government should ensure there is a strong safety net for young people by increasing Youth Allowance. The maximum weekly Youth Allowance rate for individuals without children is $265.20. The rising cost of living means that this amount is unlikely to cover basic expenses such as rent, utilities and food. Without action, the gap between wealthy and poorer young people will grow. Young people from low-income backgrounds are more likely to be trapped in casualised work and unable to make ends meet, harming their ability to study, undertake professional opportunities and find a graduate position.

3. Remove the 110% fee increase for humanities degrees

The government should also remove the 110% fee increase for humanities degrees introduced under the previous government. More than ever, interdisciplinary and critical thought is essential to meet the problems of the future, from technology to climate change. Treating universities as rigid ‘job factories’ misses the importance of critical and creative thought that will support Australia to lead the way in adapting to complex challenges.

4. Establish a youth jobs guarantee

The current employment services system is failing to meet the needs of young people. There is now an opportunity to implement a youth jobs guarantee that better supports young people getting into work. This model would ensure every young person has access to support, free training, a paid internship or job after becoming unemployed. A Youth Jobs Guarantee is an evidence-based and internationally proven alternative to current employment services that will better support young people experiencing disadvantage.

Beyond these recommendations, young people must be in the room where decisions are made. Labor’s commitment to creating a youth steering committee under the Minister for Youth is an important first step. Young people, across diverse backgrounds, should be present across every government consultation and negotiation. Our lived experience points out gaps in systems that are often missed by decision-makers who have not lived our reality. Jobs and skills reform can change the trajectory of our generation, and our voices should be central to this change.

The government has committed to a different, inclusive politics. Young people will be watching to see if they walk the walk. We stand ready to contribute our voice.

