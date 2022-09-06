Gender pay gap in Victorian public service greater than federal

The first baseline report under Victoria’s Gender Equality Act 2020 has been published, revealing a median 8% gender pay gap between men and women in the Victorian public service.

For people using a self-described gender, the median gender pay gap widened to 9% when compared to men.

Covering 2021, the legislation requires “defined entities” to conduct a workplace gender audit. Defined entities covered not only the public service, but other entities such as universities and local councils with over 50 employees.

The pay gap in the Victorian public service was less than the 15.6% average pay gap found across all defined entities covered by the audit.

Meanwhile, the pay gap in the federal public service was found to be smaller at 6% from the annual figures published a few weeks ago.

Victoria’s public sector gender equality commissioner Niki Vincent called this first set of data a “starting point” to measure gender equality.

“We’re at a critical juncture for gender equality in Australia. Yet, there is a lot to be optimistic about,” Vincent said.

“This baseline report shows that organisations covered by the Act are performing well in comparison to the private sector across many gender equality outcomes, and while there is still much progress to be made, it is very clear that there is a real appetite for change.”

In her message, Vincent added a separate report focused on intersectionality would be released in early 2023 to better understand how other forms of discrimination interact with gender inequality.

Further, the commissioner thanked her staff for the work it took to get to this point, describing it as a “learning process”.

“I am confident that Victoria will continue to lead by example in addressing the systemic drivers of gender inequality within the workforce, and in inspiring other jurisdictions on the road towards gender equality in their organisations and communities.”

Data insights for the Victorian public service showed women were promoted more than men (69% to 31% respectively), however, women also represented more exits than men (67% to 33% respectively).

Parental leave was disproportionately taken by women, with 87% of parental leave takers women and 13% men. Women took an average of 56 weeks of parental leave, men took an average of 10 weeks, and self-described genders took an average of 23 weeks.

Fifty-five per cent of managers were women, with 45% men. The occupational group with the highest percentage of men were machinery operators and drivers (78%), and sales workers were the highest percentage of women (83%).

READ MORE:

Spy boss a self-confessed latecomer to feminism