Study Australia shortlisted for international award

Austrade’s flagship national education program has been shortlisted in the Employability International Impact Award category of the PIEoneer Awards.

Launched in July 2021, the Study Australia Industry Experience program (SAIEP) was designed to facilitate peer-to-peer and cross-border student networks, build global and multi-disciplinary student perspectives, and enhance student employability.

SAIEP brings together groups of between five and six domestic and international students to work on industry projects with Australian and global employers for a two-week period, offering an opportunity to apply their knowledge through work integrated learning, and facilitate more diverse, multidisciplinary perspectives.

In the first year, SAIEP engaged 1,910 international and domestic students from 54 institutions with more than 240 Australian and global employers. It has been well received, with 87% of participants saying they would recommend it to their peer or business network.

The PIEoneer Awards are currently in their sixth year and celebrate “innovation and achievement across the whole of the global education industry”.

Successful Graduate Australia has also been shortlisted for an Employability International Impact Award, for their work on developing micro-credentials for Australian education providers through Austrade.

The winners will be announced on 9 September at London’s historic Guildhall, with a live broadcast available to watch for those unable to make it in person.

SAIEP was an initiative developed with State and Territory Study Australia Partnership (SAP) members and private partner Practera.

The next cohorts of SAIEP run in September and November 2022. Prospective students, institutions or employers can find more information or express their interest in participation on the Austrade website.