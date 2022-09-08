Impartiality and accountability are the bedrock of APS culture, commissioner says

Australian Public Service commissioner Peter Woolcott has underscored impartiality, integrity and accountability as underpinning the organisational culture of government employees in a speech this week.

Workplace culture in the federal bureaucracy has come under scrutiny in light of a recent APS Hierarchy & Classification Review released last month, with the public service boss keen to get reforms on culture and capability underway as soon as possible.

One part of that culture change piece is a new charter of leadership behaviours, developed by the Secretaries Board in response to the review recommendations.

“Our APS Values continue to set the expectations of impartiality, integrity and accountability for the APS’ organisational culture,” Woolcott told an audience in Canberra on Tuesday.

“The charter takes this further, describing the behaviours required of a modern and dynamic public service culture. One that is collaborative, rather than siloed; one that invests in people; respects diversity; and creates an environment where ideas can be contested,” he said.

The charter, designed to articulate the behaviours expected of APS SES personnel and more broadly among public servants up and down the food chain, champions behaviours under the ‘DRIVE’ acronym. These include the expectation public service leaders are dynamic, respectful, have integrity, value others and empower people.

The document is complemented by the APS’ integrated leadership system values, as well as the APS leadership capability framework.

Woolcott said the charter was inspired by the idea of an APS ‘cultural renaissance’ put forward by the 2019 Thodey Review, which examined the changes needed to build a more independent and robust public service.

“[David Fredericks] and former secretary Simon Atkinson took an idea […] and they worked it through secretaries and through the Secretaries Board in a remarkably short time frame – given the complexity and profoundness of what was being proposed,” Woolcott said.

“The charter is now launched and what we do from here is important.”

The commissioner added data collected on the APS’ senior leadership cohort painted a picture of a group that was “highly motivated and excellent at managing complexity and scale”. The task ahead for the bureaucracy was to better support this group to deliver for the Australian public with agility and resilience.

“They deliver. They are also resilient because in large part they haven’t received a lot of support from the system – and we are working on this,” Woolcott said.

There was also a need to better empower public servants at all levels, he added, by creating a less hierarchical and more connected public service. And while the commissioner acknowledged this change was unlikely to occur overnight – major structural reforms proposed by the Hierarchy & Classification Review have been held off until more intensive stakeholder consultations get underway in November – he said secretaries were committed to stewarding the workforce in such a way that made it stronger.

“We are also aware of the behaviours that we need to develop. APS leaders need to get better at enabling and empowering others,” Woolcott said.

“This takes time and effort in a world where we are time-poor and often under pressure to deliver results.”

Already government departments and agencies have started embedding the charter across their workforces. The commissioner said this included work to incorporate the charter in performance frameworks, wider leadership discussions within agencies, and building the ‘DRIVE’ behaviours into leadership and management courses.

“How the charter is used and embedded will look different across each department and agency, given our diverse roles and workforces,” Woolcott said.

“At the end of the day, leadership is an action – not a position. Understand that and you are a fair way down the road.”

The commissioner’s address closed out a panel discussion on APS leadership which included insights from new PM&C secretary Glyn Davis and department secretaries Natalie James from employment and workplace relations, and David Fredericks from climate change, energy, the environment and water.