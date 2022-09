Australian employers urged to use the blueprint for safety and respect at work

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins has reflected on the impact of the Set the Standard report for the parliamentary workplace and other workplaces at a conference in Melbourne.

She said the report drew on the same basic principles every workplace could apply in targeting the drivers of sexual harassment, sexual assault and bullying. On a more industry-specific level, she said certain attention should be given to unique risk factors.

“This independent review was looking particularly at sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault in parliament,” Jenkins said of the report published last November, which highlighted a lack of standard employment arrangements, a workplace with a leadership deficit, working late into the night, and a ‘work hard, play hard’ culture that often involved alcohol.