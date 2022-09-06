Cleo Smith detective reportedly stood down amidst investigation

In Western Australia, a detective-senior sergeant has been stood down amidst an ongoing joint investigation between the Corruption and Crime Commission (CCC) and the WA Police Force.

With the investigation ongoing, both the CCC and WA Police Force said in a joint media statement they would be making no comment.

“Oversight of police conduct is an integral part of the Corruption and Crime Commission’s work and accounts for a significant amount of allegations it receives,” the statement read.

The detective stood down was reportedly Cameron Blaine, as reported by multiple media outlets, who was in the spotlight last year for his involvement in the finding of Cleo Smith.

Back in October 2021, Blaine was one of four officers who assisted in the rescue of the four-year-old child from a kidnapping situation.

At the time, Blaine called the finding of Cleo “without a doubt” the highlight of his career.

In a video posted to WA Police Force’s Twitter, Blaine can be seen reassuring Smith, asking if she was ok.

The moment Cleo was rescued 👏 pic.twitter.com/arusYi9kCa — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021

According to the CCC’s 2020-21 annual report, one of the priority areas for the commission was police misconduct.

The CCC assessed a total of 3,860 allegations of police misconduct, with 896 of those then referred to the WA Police Force for action.

Further, the report said the CCC’s Operation Chamaeleon had led to five serious investigations relating to police misconduct.

As reported by The Mandarin in 2019, 1,129 instances of misconduct were recorded in the WA police force in the space of three months.