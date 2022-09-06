Wilkie calls for mandatory betting agency reporting of customers’ stolen-funds use

Gambling enterprises should be obliged to report people they believe are using stolen funds, said independent MP Andrew Wilkie in a speech to parliament on Monday.

Wilkie introduced a Private Member’s Bill aimed at tightening reporting requirements for gambling companies. The objective of the Bill is to create an incentive for gambling companies to stop exploiting vulnerable customers for their gain.

“The bill amends relevant legislation to put a positive obligation on gambling companies to report to AUSTRAC if they have any reason to suspect a person is paying for a gambling service with money that they’ve obtained illegally,” Wilkie said.

“And where a better has paid for a gambling service using funds they did obtain illegally, the bill enables the Federal Court to order the gambling company to compensate the injured party for their loss. In other words, the bill will reduce the opportunity for gambling companies to profit from the misfortune of others and ensure that gambling entities are held accountable by preventing them [from] profiting from illegal behaviour in particular.”

This positive reporting requirement in the bill expands the scope of reporting obligation for a gambling enterprise and would provide AUSTRAC, which collects information on suspected money laundering and funding of terrorist activities, with more information to track individuals that are using stolen funds.

Wilkie said Australians lost more than $25 billion in gambling during 2018-19 and that the situation is getting worse.

Former financial adviser – and former problem gambler – Gavin Fineff was acknowledged by Wilkie as having contributed to the design of the new law.

“Gavin is a former financial adviser who lost more than $8 million of his clients’ money through gambling after he was targeted by three of the country’s biggest online betting agencies,” Wilkie said.

“Yes, Gavin understands that he did the wrong thing, takes full responsibility for his actions and will accept any punishment meted out by the courts, without appeal.”

Member for Mayo Rebekah Sharkie highlighted in her brief speech supporting the introduction of Wilkie’s bill her concern about the rate at which gambling advertisements are shown on television.

“What I find particularly galling is that, for really the entire time on the weekend and any time there’s sport on the television, you get the adverts: ‘Gamble with mates’. They’re really cool and they get overseas stars to be in them,” Sharkie said.

“It’s pervasive. It’s every advert break one after the other, one after the other, and they are targeted at young men who are watching sport. They’re targeted at my children, my sons, and it’s outrageous.”

Independent MP Zoe Daniel issued a media release last week calling on the parliament to hold an inquiry into sports betting advertising targeted at children.

“Like many parents of teenagers, I am deeply concerned about the normalisation of sports gambling and the proximity of gambling advertising to broadcast sport, particularly AFL and ARL football codes. When children are having conversations about sports betting “multis”, wanting to set up sports betting apps on their phones and even betting on the federal election, we have an issue,” Daniel said.

“The scourge of gambling advertising and particularly its influence on the young was brought home to me during the election campaign when my 15-year-old told me some of his schoolmates were betting on me. I told him he should certainly not join in.”

Daniel said the current rules are meaningless because young people can access information on gambling on their devices.

READ MORE:

Casino regulators pick Blackstone to operate Crown