Can Davis’ gentle hand help loosen the ‘straitjacket’ on the public service?

In his first public remarks since taking up the post of Prime Minister & Cabinet secretary, Professor Glyn Davis shared his erudite vision of what an effective, well-oiled APS would look like. Much of his perspective was grounded in reality. The key theme? Show leadership by working together.

Speaking at an IPAA ACT event that included a panel with Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott and department secretaries David Fredericks and Natalie James, Davis considered the question of bureaucratic hierarchy.

From a practical and existential perspective, Davis said, a public servant who relied on the rigidity and authority of an organisational chart to derive agency was not much of a leader at all.