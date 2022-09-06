National Indigenous Literacy Day opportunity to celebrate language

September 7 marks National Indigenous Literacy Day, a day created to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s stories, cultures and languages.

NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust executive director Clare McHugh said the day was a priority for her agency to promote Aboriginal languages.

“The Aboriginal Languages Trust is here for communities to respond to their aspirations and participate in their self-determining work to reclaim and reawaken their languages,” the Gamilaroi and Dhungutti person said.

“Over the past three years, the NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust has granted more than $2.7 million to Aboriginal organisations and groups for languages revitalisation.”

The Aboriginal Languages Trust was established under 2017 legislation, with one of the purposes of the Aboriginal-led agency being to promote both the use and appreciation of Aboriginal languages.

According to The Conversation, Indigenous languages in Australia represent 9% of endangered languages, despite comprising only 2% of languages spoken in the world.

NSW minister for Aboriginal affairs Ben Franklin said that to strengthen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, the growth of Aboriginal languages was fundamental.

“Aboriginal languages are intrinsic to everyone’s culture, especially Aboriginal culture, and today I encourage everyone to engage with Aboriginal languages in your local community to enjoy and share in the incredible work of Aboriginal storytellers,” the minister said.

Not-for-profit The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) is set to host a virtual event on Wednesday at 10.30am through the Sydney Opera House in celebration of the day, with ILF ambassadors Jessica Mauboy and Gregg Dreise set to feature.

“Our Communities and families are strong,” ILF CEO Ben Bowen said on the foundation’s website.

“They are the backbone of our culture and our first educators. My aim is for remote Communities to drive our process; to anchor the ILF’s literacy programs into the family and Community structures. It is a powerful thing that can change the world for us.”

The period 2022 to 2023 has also been declared by the United Nations General Assembly the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

