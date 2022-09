APSC hierarchy review rejects proposed APS tech-talent classification

An audacious Digital Transformation Agency bid to create a specialist classification for technologists and digital practitioners has been firmly shut down by the Australian Public Service Hierarchy and Classification Review, leaving a question over how the APS will attract permanent tech talent.

Released late last month, the highly anticipated Classification Review report, which stemmed from the wider 2019 Thodey review into APS, has specifically recommended against creating a specialist stream that had been proposed by the DTA.

Former DTA chief Randall Brugeaud had argued in his agency’s submission that “establishing a ‘Specialist’ employment category” was needed “to better meet the long-term needs of the APS in attracting and retaining digital talent”.