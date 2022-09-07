Melbourne hosts first World Halal Business Conference outside Malaysia

The 14th World Halal Business Conference (WHBC) in Melbourne this month was the first time the event was hosted outside Malaysia.

Supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (AUSTRADE) and the Victorian government, the event gathered halal industry leaders to discuss this year’s hot topics, including food security, safety and sustainability, halal ingredients ecosystem, halal business agility through digitalisation, halal finance and banking, Muslim-friendly tourism and halal trade connectivity.

The Australian Government Authorised Halal Program (AGAHP) is well regarded internationally, partly as a result of high food safety standards and a stringent food tracing system. More than 70% of Malaysia’s halal meat and dairy are imported from Australia.

Paul Sanda, Austrade’s senior trade and investment commissioner to Malaysia and Brunei, said the Malaysian government’s decision to host the conference in Australia was a sign of the growing importance of Australian exports to south-east Asian markets.

“From ice cream to vitamins and supplements and even fintech services, halal certification is opening new markets for Australian exporters in south-east Asia and beyond,” Sanda said.

Global halal markets are booming, with spending on halal food increasing by 6.9% in 2021 with more increases expected. Australia is already a leading exporter of Halal meat and dairy.

Sanda said the World Halal Business Conference Circuit “provides an opportunity for Australian businesses to learn more about the diverse opportunities for collaboration with Malaysian businesses to benefit both our nations, but also more broadly within the global halal economy”.

Although Australia’s halal certification regime doesn’t require a higher standard of sustainability than other forms of animal agriculture, halal has been successfully used to promote more sustainable eating in the Islamic world.

Delivering the conference keynote address, Malaysian consul general Mazita Marzuki said halal markets offered unexamined opportunities for greater food security and sustainability as well as economic growth. “Halal also has an important role in economic recovery, despite the world currently beset by events that have led to fluctuating food and commodity prices with widespread ramifications to global supply chains,” Marzuki said.

“I urge global halal industry stakeholders to work together and put halal as one of the solutions which will help strengthen food security worldwide.”

Halal Development Corporation (HDC) CEO Hairol Ariffien Sahari said the local halal food industry could be used to build closer ties between Australia and Malaysia. “Australia is one of our top exporters of halal food and beverages, halal ingredients, and cosmetics and personal care,” Sahari said.

“With such a commanding foothold, we believe that linking the halal ecosystem between Malaysia and Australia would help support and expand a broader future for the business and social communities, to build networks, spur innovations and encourage new creations together.”

Nick Mann, who is regional CEO for H&H Group, the parent company of supplement maker Swisse, highlighted the importance of tailored halal certifications in creating growth for the private sector.

“We recognise the importance halal certification has to unlock opportunities in south-east Asia markets and with other markets across the globe,” Mann said. “We prioritise halal-certified ingredients within our supply chain, and our partnerships with halal manufacturing facilities to ensure our products are accessible to everyone.”

Although Australia is a net-agricultural exporter, small-scale importations from Indonesia have caused concerns in recent months due to the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

On Thursday, agriculture, fisheries and forestry minister Murray Watt escalated restrictions on imports from countries with FMD to an all-out ban, as the latest in the government’s approach to tackling our current biosecurity challenges.

Watt said while FMD had been endemic in countries for decades, this was the first time such strong measures had been enforced.

“When the outbreak reached Bali, the Albanese government moved swiftly to increase the screening of all products arriving from Indonesia via mail,” the minister said. “Prior to these new changes, private citizens were able to bring in some highly processed meat products for personal use – products like pâté, pork crackling or meat floss.

“With the ongoing spread of diseases like FMD and lumpy skin disease, I asked my department to review our import settings for risk products from all countries with FMD, not just Indonesia.”