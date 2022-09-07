Australia must adapt to an unpredictable biosecurity environment, says DAFF

Australia’s biosecurity system needs ongoing development to remain effective, according to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF).

In a written submission to a Senate enquiry into the adequacy of Australia’s biosecurity system, the department said that although Australia’s preparedness was “robust”, climate change and resulting population movements will create more unpredictable conditions.

“It is a system that is constantly evolving and adapting to changing risks that threaten our $83.1 billion in annual agricultural production (2021-22) and $65.9 billion in agricultural exports (2022-23 forecast),” the department said.

“The recent measures introduced by the government in response to the increased risk of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) are a demonstration of the agility and responsiveness of the system we have in place.”

Australia’s biosecurity regime follows standards suggested by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to ensure a considered balance between global trade and hygiene. There is agreement among WTO parties that it’s neither possible nor practical to reduce cross-border risk to zero; the only way to accomplish this in practice is to cut off all international trade.

Instead, Australia’s biosecurity system adopts an approach commonly referred to as the “swiss-cheese model”. This entails the use of many layers – including lockdowns, masks, vaccines, antivirals and isolation orders – to reinforce weaknesses in the other layers of protection. When functioning well, these measures keep out harmful pests and diseases while allowing for the safe movement of goods and people across borders.

The current Biosecurity Act, passed by the former federal government in 2015, lists the responsibilities of various state and federal stakeholders. It grants executive powers to the Governor-General and agriculture and health ministers in the event of a pandemic or other public health emergencies in addition to outlining the responsibilities of agencies.

These powers were used by former minister Greg Hunt to close borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have since become the subject of controversy after their secret duplication by former PM Scott Morrison.

DAFF’s submission follows a recent report from the CSIRO about strengthening Australia’s pandemic preparedness, calling for more advanced national biosecurity planning.

Greg Williams, associate director of biosecurity at the CSIRO’s futures team, recently said Australia could better leverage science and technology to avoid the socioeconomic costs associated with blunt instruments like lockdowns and border closures.

“Their usefulness will vary by virus type, and they’re increasingly difficult to implement as the duration of pandemics extends,” Williams said.

“Our premise is that Australia can better leverage science and technology to provide a wider range of complimentary preparedness and response approaches.”

While the opposition has been critical of the government’s responses to FMD, the department’s submission pointed to Australia’s long record of successfully keeping threats out of the country as a testament to the effectiveness of the existing system.

“Australia has a world-leading biosecurity system that has kept our country free from many of the pests and diseases that are impacting other countries, including FMD and LSD,” the department said.