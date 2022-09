R U OK? How mental health first aid training has improved outcomes in Tasmania

For R U OK? Day, an annual event focused on suicide prevention, The Mandarin spoke with a Tasmanian public servant about her mental health experiences.

Working in the Tasmanian Department of State Growth, Adrienne Morton is a specialist legal adviser. She was recently reappointed to the mental health stream of the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TasCAT).

A positive step in terms of mental health awareness, Morton said, was how the role of mental health first aid training in the Tasmanian State Service has changed over the years.