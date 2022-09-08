Former public servant wants better support for whistleblowers

Public service heads should use this year’s R U OK? Day to reflect more deeply on how the public service treats whistleblowers and complainants, according to former bureaucrat Steve Davies.

Davies retired as a public servant after more than three decades working in the sector and is concerned the APS has not properly come to terms with dealing with criticisms within its ranks, and the damage that is done to individuals when institutions pursue them for speaking out.

He said days like RU OK? Day help encourage people to have what can at times be difficult conversations about mental health and wellbeing in the workplace and elsewhere.

“Encouraging people to have these conversations is a decent and sensible thing to do,” Davies said. “Too often people soldier on and suffer in silence at work. They may share their pain with close friends. They certainly share their pain with their family.

“Within APS agencies, most straightforward issues and problems are generally handled well. That is to say they can be addressed via well-established processes. To varying degrees, this is done with kindness and empathy.”

Davies said individuals who are complainants or whistleblowers – whether they are within or outside the public service – often get treated in a manner that is contrary to the spirit of R U OK? Day because those individuals get “stigmatised, victimised and destroyed”.

It’s @ruokday today! The four simple steps that could change a life include 1. Ask 2. Listen 3. Encourage action 4. Check-in. We recognise the significant change the #publicsector has experienced & look forward to leading a conversation about #wellbeing in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/RTH8XSohjv — IPAA Victoria (@IPAAVic) September 8, 2022

At the core of Davies’ concerns is the way government departments and agencies become morally disengaged and behave in a manner that treats people that raise concerns about government actions and processes as troublemakers rather than inspirations for cultural change.

He said contemporary examples of this conduct included the issues surrounding Robodebt as well as the court cases involving David McBride and Richard Boyle.

“The result of this treatment of whistleblowers and complainants? Staff learn to shut up,” he said. “The wider impact of this fully funded abusive system of silence? The normalisation of moral disengagement in the Australian government and its public service.”

“The conversation public servants need to have on RU OK? Day is ‘what are you going to do to rid the APS of moral disengagement and make government okay for your colleagues and the public they are meant to serve?’”

This article contains a discussion on mental health. If you or someone you care about is having mental health issues, call 1800 RESPECT or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call 000.