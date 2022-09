Vale Allan Hawke, good and faithful public servant

Many thousands of the Wests Tigers rugby league fans who attended last Sunday’s game against the Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, and many thousands more who watched it on TV, must have wondered why a large pre-game tribute flashed up on the big screen for a bloke they’d never heard of.

But as the crowd stood and the two teams huddled during a minute’s silence for Allan Hawke AC, there would be few in Canberra who didn’t know who he was ­– the Raiders board chair whose life’s achievements were writ large as a public servant and who died on August 31, his last game lost to skin cancer.

How he would have relished the Raiders’ demolition of the Tigers as his final hurrah on this earth.