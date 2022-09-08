Labor MP on what can we learn from sport to make society fairer

Politicians and commentators love a good sporting metaphor, especially around election time.

Usually, these are used to illustrate the nature of political competition, like calling a “front runner”, or accusing someone of “playing the man and not the ball”.

But assistant minister for competition, charities and treasury Andrew Leigh thinks there is a more important lesson to be learned from sport — how to build a fairer society.

A book published this week is the latest in a long line of publications written by the Member for Fenner and former ANU economist on the subject of social capital, and building better societies through stronger, fairer communities.

According to Leigh, there is no shared narrative about the kind of society Australia wants to build or the kind of economy needed to support it. He argues sport could be a source of inspiration for not only how we win or lose but how the nation ”plays the game”.

“Sport provides the most powerful rebuttal to the myth that we have to choose between fairness and excellence,” Leigh writes in Fair Game: Lessons from Sport for a Fairer Society and a Stronger Economy.

“Sport reminds us that we can celebrate the underdog and cheer the champion. Sport demonstrates that innovation and equality can go together.”

It is perhaps unsurprising Leigh turns to sport for inspiration in politics: he comes from a family of famously competitive athletes, and is likely the only member of the current parliament capable of running a marathon in under three hours.

Leigh was recently recognised by the Accountability Round Table with the John Button Integrity Award, and used his acceptance speech to illustrate how the concept of ”good sportsmanship” could apply to politics.

“One of the great moments in sport occurred on a track in Melbourne in 1956. In a mile race, one of the runners clipped the heel of Ron Clarke and he fell to the ground. John Landy stopped to check that Clarke was okay. By the time Clarke had replied ‘Yes, yes, go, go, run!’, Landy was 35 metres behind the pack,” Leigh said.

“With a lap and a half to go, Landy made up the distance and won the race. It’s been called ‘the ultimate act of sportsmanship’.

“To me it symbolises what matters in sport and what matters in public life. It’s not just whether you win or lose. It’s how you play the game.”

Leigh has been concerned about the decline of community life in Australia since before his entry into politics. His first book, Disconnected, was described as Australia’s answer to Robert Putnam’s account of the decline of American civil society, Bowling Alone.

“Australians now have fewer friends, join fewer organisations, and are less likely to volunteer. The rise of inequality and the decline of community means Australia is increasingly becoming a nation that values ‘me’ over ‘we,’” the assistant minister said.

Bowling Alone also points to the strong correlation between “fairness” in developing a more civil society; People who feel society is unfair are unlikely to want to preserve it.

“Sport has rules to equalise the playing field, and make sure you don’t have the same people winning every game,” Leigh said.

“We see the exact opposite in the economy — the winners are the same year after year.”

Last month, Leigh said Australia was facing a “civic crisis”, and is meeting with leaders from the charity sector at the national and local levels to determine how the power of social capital can be unlocked in the NGO and volunteer space.

“We’ve seen a collapse in the number of people volunteering and a decline in the share of people who are donating to charities,” Leigh said.

“Labor respects the role of charities and wants to empower them to help the community. We will continue to work collaboratively with charities to reconnect Australia.”

