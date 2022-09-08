Movers & Shakers: Exec directors at new disaster agency

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Attorney’s-General Department, Simon Newnham has been promoted to deputy secretary, integrity and international law group.

Jane Urquhart has been promoted to deputy secretary, resources and enabling services at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Band 2

Thea Connolly has taken up the role of first assistant parliamentary budget officer at the Department of Health and Aged Care.

Band 1

Ingrid Lundberg has been promoted to assistant secretary at the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet.

At the recently established National Emergency Management Agency, Alison Sommerville and Paul Gloyne have been appointed executive directors.

The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade has four new assistant secretaries: Tara Booth, Jennifer Mason, Cindy Rose, and Hugh Robilliard.

At the Australian Taxation Office, Tony Golding has been promoted to assistant commissioner, small business assurance & program lead – black economy.

Head of Queensland serious and organised crime legislation review named

Former District Court judge Julie Dick has been appointed to review Queensland’s serious and organised crime laws.

A report from Dick is due to the Queensland attorney general by 31 January 2023.

Queensland attorney-general and minister for justice Shannon Fentiman said Dick was well-experienced for the role.

“Combined with her extensive practice in criminal law at the Bar and, her role as the inaugural parliamentary criminal justice commissioner [as it was then known], former judge Dick could not be more highly experienced to undertake this important review,” Fentiman said.

Three appointments at the Australia Council

The Australia Council for the Arts has appointed Nicola Grayson to head of public affairs, Joseph Mitchell to director of international engagement, and Gillian Mercer as director of business development and strategic partnerships.

Mercer was enthusiastic about her appointment.

“I am delighted to join the fantastic team at the Australia Council to bring to the fore the important role of collaboration and judicious partnerships to serve the sector, and to further deliver on the Council’s strategic objectives and commitment to public value,” Mercer said.

Grayson was previously CEO at Consult Australia, while Mitchell was executive director for Abu Dhabi Festival.

New members of Queensland Disability Advisory Council

Fourteen members have been appointed to the Queensland Disability Advisory Council, each for a three-year term.

The members are:

Dr Sharon Boyce (chair)

(chair) Dr Reza Borzou

Laura Rutherford

Laura Scurr

Pamela Spelling

Peter Tully

Paul Calcott

Rachael Watson

Nigel Webb

Peter Gurr

Paige Armstrong

Matilda Alexander

Darryl Steff

Pamela Macrossan

Queensland disability services minister Craig Crawford thanked the previous council for its advice to the government.

“QDAC members play a vital role to help promote social inclusion in Queensland,’’ the minister said.

“They also provide expert advice on matters that shape the state’s disability policy.”

Western Australian Institute of Sport Board members announced

Four new members have been appointed to the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) board, with three reappointed.

One new member, Priya Cooper, has also been announced as chair.

The other three new members are Dr Rishelle Hume, Professor Robert Grove, and Stuart Reside.

The three reappointed members are Matthew Beevers, Josie Janz-Dawson, and (Charles) Leigh Robinson.

WA sport and recreation minister David Templeman said he was delighted Cooper was taking on the role of chair.

“All of our board members bring a wealth of expertise and experience that will be of great value as the Western Australian Institute of Sport continues to strive to provide opportunities for excellence, to support the development of athletes, and encourage participation in sport,” the minister said.

DPP director becomes NSW Supreme Court judge

Sarah McNaughton has been named a judge at the NSW Supreme Court.

McNaughton was most recently Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP).

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman congratulated McNaughton on her appointment.

“Her outstanding legal skills and experience will be valuable assets to the Supreme Court and to the administration of justice in our state,” Speakman said.

McNaughton will be sworn in on October 11.

WA Supreme Court judge moves to WA Court of Appeal

WA Supreme Court judge Stephen Hall has been appointed judge of the WA Court of Appeal, effective October 3.

WA attorney general John Quigley congratulated Hall on his appointment and thanked him for his time at the Court of Appeal.

“Justice Hall is a distinguished lawyer who has an exemplary record in Western Australia as a prosecutor, barrister and a judge,” the minister said.

“After joining the Bar, he practised in criminal, administrative, insolvency and company law as well as disciplinary tribunals and coronial inquests.”