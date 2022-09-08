Primary Health Tasmania gets government funding for suicide aftercare support program

A state and federal government partnership will ensure Anglicare Tasmania can provide a new specialised service for post-hospital recovery support to people experiencing suicidal crises.

The Way Back Support Service has received a total of $3.6 million from the Tasmanian state and federal governments.

The program was designed by Beyond Blue and offers non-clinical support for people who have survived a suicide attempt or suicidal crisis.

In a statement assistant minister for mental health and suicide prevention Emma McBride said Way Back Support aimed to ensure patients had the right level of support tailored to their needs.

“The first three months after a suicide attempt or suicidal crisis are so important to a person’s recovery,” McBride said.

“Our government is determined to work together with the states and territories and people with lived or living experience so all Australians have access to the care they need, when they need it.”

Service providers expect more than 630 patients will access the services every year in Tasmania. The non-clinical support will create tailored care plans for survivors, link them with community support services and clinical care, and facilitate medical and allied health appointments.

State premier Jeremy Rockliff said suicide prevention aftercare was a joint responsibility for state and federal governments.

“We know that medical and mental health care is far from the full extent of care that a person may need when recovering from a suicidal crisis and [this] service will be there to offer that non-clinical support,” Rockliff said.

The service will be available in Hobart and Launceston/Burnie for patients who have been discharged from hospital following a suicide attempt or suicidal crisis.

This article contains a discussion on mental health. If you or someone you care about is having mental health issues, call 1800 RESPECT or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call 000.

