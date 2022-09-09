Focus returns to women in leadership

The Death of Queen Elizabeth II has returned focus to women in leadership this morning.

The late monarch was a trailblazer in women’s leadership, assuming the British throne 70 years ago at a time women were rarely seen in leadership anywhere in the world.

Although she maintained silence on the issue of feminism over her long career, admirers have described her as the “ultimate feminist”. Anecdotes about her courage, competence, and capacity to seize control of situations in unexpected ways.

The outpouring of grief from Australia’s female leaders on social media this morning suggests wide respect and admiration for her role in inspiring women, in spite of her absence in other areas important to people pushing for gender equity.

Associate professor of human resource management Sue Williamson said the late Queen Elizabeth was a role model for women in leadership, showing how to deal with powerful men and world leaders.

“Simultaneously, however, she upheld traditional family values – values which have not always progressed gender equality,” she said.

Earlier this week, minister for women Katy Gallagher announced six projects to increase women’s representation in leadership positions and the wider workforce.

Around 5,000 women across Australia will benefit from $15.84 million in funding aimed at changing the decision-making processes in key sectors that impede women’s employment and progression into leadership.

The projects are funded by the Women’s Leadership and Development Program, following the open competitive lead and succeed grant round earlier this year. They will be run by Women in Seafood Australia, Tranby Aboriginal Co-operative, Global Sisters, Diversity Council Australia, People with Disability Australia, and The University of New South Wales.

Women in Seafood’s project will benefit around 1,000 women by providing mentoring, leadership and entrepreneurship training, including an action research program to implement change throughout the industry to encourage more women to participate.

Tranby Aboriginal’s project will increase first nations women’s representation through culturally safe mentoring and storytelling, increasing confidence and leadership through long-term connections. The program will benefit around 356 women and aims to empower them, their families and their communities.

Tranby CEO Dr Belinda Russon said the program would help address the barriers Indigenous women face in the workforce.

“This grant will support leadership and economic participation for our First Nations women in a concerted effort to increase gender equality and self-determination,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Advancing Women’s Leadership Summit in Melbourne sought to address women’s underrepresentation in public life.

Giving the keynote address, former prime minister Julia Gillard said Australia had wasted time focusing on “fixing women” instead of addressing the structural barriers to their entry into public office.

The summit brought together nearly 200 women and men from an array of groups, including current and former councillors, peak body members, council staff and members of the Victorian Gender Equity Advisory Committee.

Women for Election was there as a key partner of the Victorian government, along with the Institute of Community Directors, to deliver the Women Leading Locally program — a fellowship program supporting 120 women to run in the 2024 local government elections.