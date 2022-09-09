With the death of the Queen, Australia enters mourning period

With the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch and Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, on the 8th of September 2022, Australia has entered an official mourning period.

Parliament has been suspended for a fortnight, and will not sit as scheduled next week.

The Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet (DPM&C) published an online condolence book, giving people the opportunity to express their thoughts on the death of the monarch.

A photo gallery depicting the Queen’s life is available on PM&C’s website.

The governor-general’s website has been updated, also giving visitors the option to leave a message.

The governor-general himself, the monarch’s representative in Australia, has issued a statement expressing his condolences.

“As our Queen, she served our nation with enormous distinction for more than seventy years,” David Hurley said in a statement.

“When I reflect on my own memories — she was my Queen for my whole life — I think of Her Majesty’s dignity and her compassion.”

The statement ended with: “God Save the King”.

I am deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s historic reign was

defined by her dignity, strength and her dedication to service. May she rest in peace. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) September 8, 2022

Australian Parliament House will host a 96-gun salute to mark the Queen’s death this evening.

A national memorial service will be held at Parliament and broadcast.

DPM&C has issued a statement to all flag marshalls, requiring all flags to fly at half-mast until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

The funeral will take place 10 days after her death at Westminster Abbey, with prime minister Anthony Albanese and the governor-general expected to attend.

More details about the funeral will be made public over the coming days.

The prime minister and governor-general will also travel in the coming days to meet with the new king, King Charles III.

The nation’s public broadcaster, ABC, has suspended its programming both on TV and radio, with special programming being broadcasted focusing on the Queen’s life.

The Queen’s death will also impact all legislation and procedures referencing the Queen or Her Majesty, with references needing to be changed to the King and His Majesty respectively.

Current images and references to the Queen include not only Australia’s legislation, but also money and passports.

As reported by Lawyer’s Weekly, all of the Queen’s Counsel has automatically become the King’s Counsel.