Submissions to IPSASB on governments’ reporting on sustainability end today

The global deadline for public sector comment on how the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) should address sustainability reporting by governments, government departments and agencies closes today.

The IPSASB, a standard-setting body that operates under the auspices of the International Federation of Accountants, sets public sector accounting requirements and it has asked its member bodies and government stakeholders across the world for feedback on a proposed strategy.

IPSASB has said it wants to be the standard setter for the public sector on sustainability disclosures and that it wants to base its guidance on that being developed by the London-based International Sustainability Standards Board, which is developing guidance on sustainability reporting for the private sector, with a goal of getting sustainability disclosure rules promulgated by IPSASB for governments and their entities ready by the end of 2023.

The ISSB was established by the IFRS Foundation following demand from global regulators and other stakeholders for a single set of sustainability disclosure standards that would allow for a degree of comparability and consistency in reporting by entities across jurisdictions rather than having various sets of guidance on sustainability disclosure.

Work done by the IPSASB will also inform the work done by the Australian Accounting Standards Board, which, unlike IPSASB, is a statutory board with the delegated authority to develop and issue accounting standards in Australia.

The AASB has the issue of dealing with sustainability reporting requirements in the public sector on its ‘to do’ list once it has dealt with initial private sector sustainability disclosure standards.

IPSASB’s consultation paper says that the profile of sustainability has increased significantly and that there is a gap in global guidance for governments that is resulting in jurisdictions making their own disclosure rules.

“Global guidance is, therefore, necessary for consistency, to enhance comparability, and drive to a higher quality of reporting for public sector entities,” the consultation paper says.

“The IPSASB has prepared this document in response to the growing demands from its stakeholders for global sustainability reporting guidance for the public sector in order to contribute to sustainable development and to address climate change.”

