The money or the gun? Defence industry policy remains contested

The Royal Australian Airforce has called time on its thundering, three-week-long aerial wargame, Exercise Pitch Black 2022, declaring the giant military fly-in a strategic, publicity and international relations success.

The timing was simply sublime, especially as the looming defence Strategic Review looks at what projects to keep or drop.

With 17 nations, some 100 aircraft and 2500 personnel participating — plus large crowds of thrill seekers and military aviation nerds at open days and flypasts — the massive aviation gymkhana was always going to be a big hit, with new Defence minister Richard Marles given the five-star treatment.