Role models matter: Department secretaries reflect on what makes a good leader and public servant

David Fredericks expresses gratitude for the leadership PM&C boss Glyn Davis has shown public service leaders in the three months he has held his new role.

“Glyn has already manifested for [us as] secretaries, the sort of leadership behaviours that we’re talking about today. I’m very grateful for that,” Fredericks told an audience in Canberra this week.

The secretary of the newly formed Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water Department and one of Australia’s most senior mandarins acknowledged Davis’ example of leadership in what he said could be a “difficult role”.

He underscored the important influence of other role models in his career journey, and why effective leaders who walked the walk mattered when it came to nurturing excellence in the APS.

“Certainly my lived journey as a leader — through the public service and in ministerial offices — [has made me] the leader that I am today, for all my good and bad, by and large as a result of my observation and learnings from the behaviours of others,” Fredericks said.

“For me, one of the great joys I now get out of being a leader in the public service is I know that I get to influence good people to be the best possible people they can be,” he added.

Reflecting more broadly on the ability to make sound judgements, and what leadership style best suited his own personality, the secretary said learning from observing others was the “secret sauce” of becoming a leader.

Leadership development drawn from formal learning, being disciplined on values-based decision-making, and strengthening personal skills, attributes and capabilities were important. But for Fredericks, observing and modelling the behaviours of others was a key part of his evolution as a public servant.

“Your teams, your staff, your people will always be watching you. Always. They will always be learning from you, they’ll always be taking their cues from you, they’ll always be making judgments about you. That can either be a burden, or it can be a wonderful opportunity,” he said.

Fredericks was a driving force behind a new APS charter of leadership behaviours which articulates five ‘DRIVE’ behaviours underpinned by integrated leadership system values. It has been designed to encourage the APS to operate with greater agility and to shake itself loose from the ‘straightjacket’ imposed by a hierarchical culture.

The document was produced by the Secretaries Board in response to an independent review of the federal bureaucracy’s hierarchy transformation needs, the findings of which were released last month.

“The charter of leadership behaviours is an attempt to say to leaders across the public service: these are the type of positive behaviours that we need you to exhibit,” Fredericks said.

“We need your staff to see these behaviours, we need these behaviours to be reinforced, we need them to be lived, we need them to be praised, and we need them to become part of the DNA of the Australian Public Service at all levels.”

Fredericks said each government secretary had made a personal commitment to the charter and to reinforce its values within their departments. The ‘DRIVE’ behaviours include the expectation public servants are dynamic, respectful, have integrity, value others, and empower people.

“Each and every secretary buys into the charter, lives the charter, owns the charter, and therefore you have every right to expect us to exhibit those behaviours. I hold myself accountable for those behaviours.

“I have gone out of my way to make sure that all staff in my departments and all staff in my portfolio agencies have very strong visibility of the behaviours, and a clear understanding that they have the right to hold their leadership accountable for those behaviours,” he said.

Fredericks made his remarks as part of an IPPA ACT panel conversation, which included Davis, fellow secretary Natalie James, and the Australia Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott.

