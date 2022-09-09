Australia reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

People from across the political spectrum have expressed condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-ever serving British monarch.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese put out a statement on Friday morning following the news of her death breaking overnight, expressing his condolences.

“Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole,” the prime minister said.

“It is a time of mourning for the people in Britain, across the Commonwealth, and indeed around the world.”

Across Australia, monuments and buildings have been illuminated in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, reflecting the light she brought to so many. pic.twitter.com/yQXIWrBtxR — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2022

Assistant minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite has said he is “shocked and saddened” by Her Majesty’s death.

“Her life was dedicated to service of others. We pay tribute to her compassion, strength & resilience over seven decades of service,” Thistlethwaite said in a tweet.

Greens leader Adam Bandt issued his own condolences via Twitter and said his thoughts were with her family and all who loved her.

“Now Australia must move forward,” Bandt said.

“We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic.”

Leader of the opposition Peter Dutton said: “Never in modern history has there been a more dignified monarch, a more dutiful leader, or a more decent human than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Australia’s various state and territory premiers and chiefs have made statements.

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr commented the Queen had been the monarch for the lifetimes of most Canberrans, and displayed “an incredible dedication to public duty”.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said the Queen was an inspiration both globally and in the state.

“While we mourn her passing, it is the occasion for the people of NSW to offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe,” Perrottet said.

Victorian premier Dan Andrews said the affection Victorians have for the Queen will live on past her death.

“Queen Elizabeth II served with grace and uncompromising dignity – she raised the bar and blazed a path for women in power to follow,” Andrews said in a statement.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has sent her condolences to Buckingham Palace.

“She always provided reassurance in the aftermath of natural disasters and at times of concern for Queenslanders, sending messages of strength and support.”

Australia House in London said the Queen “devoted her life to us”, and Australians and Britons were “united in grief”.

“Australia and the United Kingdom have shared in the long and consequential reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second.”

US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said she is “deeply saddened” over the Queen’s death.

“[The Queen] served courageously in wartime, led gracefully in peacetime, and at all times embodied the ideals of service, dedication, and love for people and country,” the ambassador’s statement read.

Over in the US, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the Queen’s death during a press conference, which can be watched below.

READ MORE:

With the death of the Queen, Australia enters mourning period