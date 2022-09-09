Glyn Davis reflects on the Queen

Australians are on talkback radio, television and in newspapers sharing their memories of meeting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Recollections have been posted on social media with local and international heads of state, parliamentarians, entertainers and others sharing their memories of meeting the monarch.

There are also memories that have been recounted by people who for whatever reason did not get to meet or be in the same room when the monarch was in town.

One such story comes from the new secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Glynn Davis.

Davis started work in the Australian Public Service in 1982 — the same year in which the Queen visited Australia.

He might have been in Canberra at the time but he did not score an invite to a rather special opening of the National Gallery of Australia.

Davis told his story during a recent event hosted by the Institute of Public Administration Australia.

“Next month it will be 40 years since this building, the National Gallery of Australia, opened. It took nine years of construction but there was a grand event here on the 12 October 1982,” Davis said.

“A thousand special guests waited to hear Her Majesty the Queen declare the building complete and open to the public.

“Sadly, I didn’t make the rarefied guest list on opening night, but I was in Canberra and I recall the excitement of seeing the national art collection finally on display.”

