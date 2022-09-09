Defence puts on 96 gun salute for Queen Elizabeth II

The Department of Defence has released details of the 96 gun salute to commemorate the life of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II, with the send-off to start at 5pm.

Defence said it will use six M2A2 105mm Howitzer Ceremonial Guns to mark the occasion, with the 96 rounds being fired at intervals of 10 seconds.

The length of the salute will be around 16 minutes.

The salute is part of official Commonwealth protocol, with all Commonwealth nations formally invited to fire their own gun salutes of 96 rounds.

“This follows the British tradition of firing one round for each year of Her Majesty’s life,” Defence said, adding that the public will be permitted to view the gun salute from the forecourt of Parliament House “beyond an exclusion zone”.

From #APH‘s Great Verandah to the forecourt, members of the general public watched the spectacle — part of official Cth protocol when a head of state passes away. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday. https://t.co/tgBB3ftGTw pic.twitter.com/uG1IKmfDDH — Melissa Coade (@Coadem) September 9, 2022

A healthy crowd of more than 200 people gathered to watch the ceremony in Canberra, with a view following the line of sight from the forecourt to Old Parliament House, the Aboriginal Tent Embassy and the Australian War Memorial.

Some enjoyed a higher perspective above parliament’s ‘great verandah’ from the aptly named Queen’s Terrace, where a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth gazes off into the same distance.

Spotted among the crowd paying their respects was minister for government services and the NDIS, Bill Shorten, who later shared his condolences in a special book inside parliament.

“Across her reign, 16 different Prime Ministers led Australia. The durability of her popularity was more consistent than that of contemporary Australian political leaders,” Shorten said in a statement.

“The longevity of her reign alone elevates her to the dias of history, but it does not sufficiently explain her contribution to Australia and her significance to Australians.”

Among the Queen’s youngest subjects who watched the 96-round salute were children sporting an assortment of ear-muffs and earplugs. Some arrived less prepared and became tearful at the loud, jolting sound of the M2A2 105mm Howitzers.

Today the Government and the people of Australia mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/eAoHza86u7 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2022

In some ways, the reverberating shock of the gun salute was fitting to mark the end of the Queen’s life of consequence. Plumes of smoke rose and dissipated against a clear sky with the punctuation of each shot, offset by some moody clouds hugging the summit of Mount Ainslie.

The Australian flag at the apex of Capital Hill was lowered to half-mast, as were those of the 44 ceremonial flag poles flanking the lineup of ceremonial guns.

As the rounds were fired, the air was still and the flags stopped flapping. A gentle breeze picked up again shortly after the ceremony and the sun set marking the end of the Queen’s 70-years-and-214 day-reign.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral just after 6:30pm on Thursday local time (3:30am Friday AEST). She was aged 96.