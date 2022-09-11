From Queen to King: Australia’s institutions making the transition

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Australian institutions have illuminated the plans in place now Australia’s head of state is King Charles III.

The Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet published a frequently asked questions page on its website.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has said there will be a national public holiday on September 22, called the National Day of Mourning.

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.



During the National Day of Morning, people are encouraged to observe one minute of silence.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said there would be no immediate change to Australia’s banknotes. Australia’s $5 note features an image of Queen Elizabeth II and will remain in circulation.

“The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknote. The Reserve Bank will provide further updates in due course,” an RBA statement read.

The RBA also expressed its condolences to the Royal Family.

The Royal Australian Mint halted production of coins for the day on Friday and flew its flags at half-mast.

“Plans are in place and the Mint will continue to work with Treasury to prepare for the transition to a new effigy on Australian coinage,” a Mint statement said.

Citizenship ceremonies will continue to display the Queen’s portrait in accordance with the Australian Citizenship Code, according to federal government advice given to the Australian Local Government Association.

Once there is an official announcement for when King Charles III will be proclaimed the new sovereign, more advice will be issued including the use of portraits of the King.

Australian passports are unaffected by the Queen’s death, with all Australian passports remaining valid.

In the future, passports will be changed to reflect the accession of King Charles III.

The front page of Australian passports contains a reference to “Her Majesty Elizabeth the Second”.

Australia Post has re-shared images of stamps released in 2015 featuring Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022

In 2015, we commemorated Queen Elizabeth II becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history with a set of stamps based upon official portraits.

In 2015, we commemorated Queen Elizabeth II becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history with a set of stamps based upon official portraits.

With the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen today, we're re-sharing with you.

