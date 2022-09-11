Guns and Rollers: why people love idiosyncratic royal bling

It was the note to parents of Ainslie Infants and Primary school in Canberra’s inner north that gave it away.

Typewritten and copied in the distinctive purple print and spiritous reek of a Gestetner machine, children were instructed to wear proper uniform, socks and shoes and to stay clean for a short excursion to the Australian War Memorial, a few blocks away on Limestone Avenue.

Lined up in neat rows, we were handed small flags (to be returned immediately after). Shirts tucked in, socks pulled up, no shouting, no gum, no spitting or mucking-up.

Polite cheering, no screaming. Speak only if spoken to. No jostling.

Give the home-grown flowers to the bloke in the properly fitted suit.

All the police and government cars seemed to line up in anticipation and deference.

Then it came.

Huge, black, imposing and silent with a fearsome vertical grille like a whale, all seemingly dragged silently and effortlessly along by a woman with wings on its bonnet.

As if by miracle, the huge, black and seemingly truck-size tyres were as black and shiny as the beast’s body as they ever so slowly crunched the orangey-pink ochre gravel beneath them.

Seemingly Jurassic, the vehicle inched forward, in real-time slow motion. (There is actually a ‘crawl gear’ option for some state limousines to create this slow-motion effect).

A crown sat where other official cars had Commonwealth Z-series numberplates, police cars with two zeds.

But what really stood out, for boys fixated with cars, was the sole static blue light above the windscreen that was set in a casing that looked like it had been elegantly repurposed from a vintage motorcycle.

What did it mean or do? A security detail cop teased, with a wink, that it was called the ‘Tardis light’, as I and other children seriously contemplated the ability of the Royal Family to travel in time.

The heavy clunk of Rolls Royce Phantom’s huge doors leading to an enormous interior only fuelled the theory the Royals could be some sort of incarnation of Time Lord, conversations that were swiftly corrected back at school by committed monarchists and ceremony nerds.

The ‘Tardis light’ was used to indicate when an actual royal was travelling in the vehicle, as opposed to a representative, a signal used for both protocol and priority purposes. It mattered not. The mystique of the Royals was etched in our minds.

The old ways

To this day, the old 1970 Phantom VI is garaged at Government House in Canberra, seemingly making more appearances at Senate Estimates hearings than in public.

Despite being sparingly driven, the relic still needs to be maintained, aired, cleaned and services to make sure possums don’t take up regal residence, leading the inevitable Parliamentary question of what it costs taxpayers per kilometre to drive.

The Royals have arguably done more than any other family to maintain the viability of Rolls Royce’s car brand, effectively parading a museum of British luxury motoring every time they have a christening, wedding or funeral. It just screams old money.

Coach class

The Royals’ penchant for customised Rollers and Daimlers to wow the crowds dates back to an era when coachbuilding conveyed serious status and was as important a statement of bling as jewels, fancy threads and exotic animal pelts.

Most serious luxury car builders still refer to themselves as ‘coachworks’, a reference that dates back to the era when automobiles were still a luxury of elites and their bodies and wheels made of a combination of steel and wood — essentially a motorised carriage.

Less known is that Australia has supplied the Royals with their most recent state coaches, the Australia State Coach, completed in 1988, and the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, in 2014.

The buggies are the creation of Jim Frecklington, Royal Coach Builder, who revived the almost lost tradition for the Royals after a stint working for the Royal Mews, where state horses and carriages are stabled.

The latest Royal carriages were made in Dubbo and Manly and then shipped to England after completion.

The steelmaker who supplied Frecklington, Edcon steel, has been dining out on the prestige ever since.

Gun carriage

Then there’s the guns.

Friday’s 96-gun salute, followed by more firing of official blanks on Sunday’s Proclamation of King Charles III across the nation, is the largest ceremonial artillery barrage in decades.

In an era of remotely-launched missiles, GPS-guided bombs, and killer drones, artillery still plays an intrinsic part in land and sea conflict, especially when it comes to pummelling an enemy target into rubble.

The cannon revolutionised sea and land warfare, helping to define empires in the process, and they have remained a potent symbol of sovereign power ever since.

But for all the Royal pomp and ceremony, when it comes to the final journey to a place of rest, the casket travels on a gun carriage rather than a hearse, a protocol also used by other heads of state.

Prince Philip, in typically idiosyncratic style, departed with that tradition, building himself a customised stretched Land Rover Defender prior to his passing.

To put it plainly, the Queen’s Consort was sent off in a modified farm ute.

Royal fare

The upkeep of Canberra’s Government House and Admiralty House (Sydney) has been a regular point of reflection for Labor senators who are persistently looking for Vice Regal largesse.

As anyone who has attended a function at Government House will attest, the manor certainly gets a workout on the ceremonial circuit, with a tight schedule of diplomatic, community, and medal pinning ceremonies throughout the year.

Catering requirements for the hordes of Vice Regal visitors got an unexpected Masterchef moment at Senate Estimates in 2015, when tender documents published in Government News revealed the G-G’s chef was on the hunt for a Thermomix (or similar) and the kitchens were in a very shabby state.

The gadget perplexed Labor’s Joe Ludwig, who wanted to know what the device did. Everything, apparently.

Thermomix’s domestic-grade competitors even offered their wares for free, seeking to save taxpayers money in Cosgrove’s cache. Jokes aside, it’s a serious commercial kitchen that needs to run like clockwork.

But the cost of a cooked meal from Government House is small beer to the price of an official boat ride.

Barging in

Discretely tucked away on the lakeside of Government House, nestled next to Scrivener Dam, is the rarely-used jetty for Royal visitors who wish to travel to engagements by boat.

Given Canberra is an inland capital and Lake Burley Griffin is a fairly shallow and silty lake, getting the Royal Yacht Brittania to Government House was never an option.

There is, however, an aquatic equivalent to the Roller of Dunrossil Drive that has been used on ceremonial occasions to ferry our Head of State from Yarralumla to Parkes.

Known as the Admiral’s Barge, the vessel is one of only two craft in the Royal Australian Navy’s VIP Boat Squadron that gets put to work for Royal visits.

A take on the once often-used Royal Barge that would convey the Royal Family on the Thames River in London, the Admiral’s Barge’s home port is actually Garden Island in Sydney — or Fleet Base East, as it’s officially known.

Getting the boat to Canberra requires a little more than backing up the VIP tinny trailer.

The handsome 12m long handmade wooden motor launch weighs in at 5.68t, requiring it to be loaded onto the back of an oversize low-loader truck, usually supplied by the Army, and trucked down the Hume and federal Highways.

Built by Norman R Wright & Sons in Brisbane and commissioned in 1993, the Admiral’s Barge has a draught of just under a meter, making it perfect for shallow lakes.

At full throttle, it does a very respectable 16 knots, not that anyone except the ACT’s water police unit is allowed to hoon around the lake at those speeds.

