When policy creates distrust of government: Why a robodebt royal commission is necessary

For activists in the policy area, it ranks as mightily scandalous. Australia’s judiciary system did not think much of it either. Now, the Albanese government is proposing yet another broom from the cabinet of cleaning: a royal commission into the robodebt system.

This promise was part of Labor’s electoral platform. “An Albanese Labor Government will uncover the truth of the Morrison Government’s illegal robodebt scheme, return integrity to the public service, and ensure a disaster like this never happens again.”

Instigating the robodebt system, which involved the use of a faulty algorithm that hounded a number just shy of half a million Centrelink welfare recipients, had the effect of removing human agency. It focused on an income averaging system instead of reported fortnightly income as part of a scheme to recover overpayments to social welfare recipients. It also had the effect of reversing the onus of proof by making those who received debt notices prove that they did not owe the debt. In an evidentiary sense, Centrelink was left with a rather easy task.