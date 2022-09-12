Australia’s parliaments suspended following Queen’s death

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, most state and territory parliaments across Australia have suspended their sitting weeks.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese had already suspended federal parliament for 15 days, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

This morning during a press conference Albanese said parliament will convene on September 23 for condolences, one day after the National Day of Mourning public holiday.

The new sitting days for federal parliament will be from September 26 to September 28.

During this period, the prime minister will be overseas in Japan for the state funeral of Shinzo Abe and Richard Marles will be acting prime minister.

For NSW, Tasmania, and Western Australia, both houses of their respective parliaments will convene on Tuesday, September 13 to express condolences towards Queen Elizabeth II and send congratulations to the new king.

A NSW Public Service Commission spokesperson told The Mandarin the suspension of NSW parliament would not affect “the normal business operations of the NSW public service”, with the exception of the public holiday on September 22.

In Victoria, both its houses will use Tuesday as the day to swear allegiance to the new monarch, King Charles III.

The state’s parliament will not sit for a week as a mark of respect, returning to sit on Tuesday, September 20, as well as in NSW and Western Australia.

Tasmania’s parliament will adjourn until September 27, and Queensland’s next sitting day will be October 11.

In South Australia, the state’s parliament will meet on Tuesday, September 20 to express condolences, with parliament suspended for a fortnight following.

The ACT Legislative Assembly was not scheduled to sit in what is now the week following the Queen’s death, with the next sitting days scheduled for September 20 to September 22.

With the National Day of Mourning public holiday set for September 22, it is unclear whether that sitting day will be impacted.

Queensland parliament has been postponed for the week, with an updated sitting calendar to be released by leader of the house Yvette D’Ath “in due course”.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Territory, parliament was not scheduled to sit until October 11.

Governor-general David Hurley proclaimed King Charles III monarch on Sunday, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Northern Territory, and Tasmania followed suit also on Sunday.

Victoria is set to proclaim King Charles III the monarch on Monday.

