Parliamentary breather a double-edged sword for APS

Signature public sector reforms by the Albanese government appear certain to be delayed by the suspension of parliament, as enabling legislation now in the pipeline backs up until after the official day of mourning slated for September 22.

The highest-profile promise that may need to be rested over the summer break should it fail to clear both houses is the creation of a national integrity commission, legislation for which was slated to be dropped into the lower house this week in an effort to get quick runs on the board.

However, the interregnum is a double-edged sword for the APS. Senior public servants and legislative drafters will have a little more time to shave any rough edges or unanticipated conflicts off bills before they are put up for debate.