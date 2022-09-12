US student loan forgiveness: A well-meaning Band-Aid

President Biden’s recently announced college loans forgiveness policy is a well-intentioned response to an appalling and continuing crisis for the millions of US citizens now owing the $1.7 trillion of US student loans. Just for perspective, that is slightly more than the current Australian annual GDP.

The major recent disruption of labour markets internationally from the effects of COVID-19, including for recent graduates, plus the extraordinary increases in US per student debt, have demanded a policy response.

But are the Biden administration’s reforms enough to meet the scale of the crisis?

The Biden reforms forgive up to $20,000 in loans for individuals earning $125,000 per year or less and an additional $10,000 for other borrowers from low-income backgrounds. The plan would clear the debts of around 50% of borrowers, all of whom are currently earning relatively low incomes.

The benefits are pretty clear: it saves debtors who are now having great difficulties repaying their debt from defaulting on their student loans. A formal default on a US student loan is a major calamity in someone’s life. It can hurt their credit scores, which can limit access to future loans, including finance for a home. Currently, there are at least nine million US student loan borrowers with the unenviable and harmful “credit risk” label that comes with default.

The Biden policy is also aimed at those who need the most help: low-income earners. An across-the-board debt forgiveness approach would unfairly assist many of those who have high debts but who also have a lifetime of high-earning power and professional success. Think doctors, lawyers and company managers. These people in general really don’t need debt relief and it would mean taking from all taxpayers, including those on low incomes, to forgive the debt of the highly paid.

But while this policy assists those most in need at a time of crisis, ultimately the policy direction is misplaced. The Biden forgiveness strategy is a Band-Aid only. That’s because the snag in the whole system — how the debts are repaid — is being ignored.

The fundamental defect in the US student loans system, in fact, the student loans systems of most countries around the world, lies in the nature of the repayments of the debts. The problem is that college loans are collected on the basis of time, with the usual period being 10 years of repayment, where monthly contributions are identical and unwavering.

This means that if a former student experiences unemployment, illness, or is looking after an aged parent or a newborn, they owe the same amount per month. And remembering that around 40% of student debtors don’t actually graduate, even many of those in full-time employment will struggle to repay their debts.

What this means is that even if the Biden loans forgiveness policy is well-targeted and minimises the trauma for a cohort of debtors right now, what about next year, and all the years after that? Will it have to be done again and again, even on a permanent yet ad hoc basis?

Thousands of Band-Aids will be needed year after year, crisis after crisis, to cover up an open wound. It is cosmetic only, a temporary disguise of a permanent problem.

There is a solution available to anyone looking beyond the confines of the US. For 33 years in Australia, 30 years in New Zealand, 25 years in the UK, “income-contingent loans” have underpinned these countries’ higher-education systems. To prevent a US-style loans crisis, students in these countries only need to repay when they have the financial capacity to do so.

What if a student is unemployed? Their repayments are paused. If their income drops because they’re raising a child or looking after an ill family member? Repayments are paused. On top of that, there is no way they can damage their credit score.

There are some forms of income-based repayments of student loans in the US but they do little to address the current problem. These kinds of loans are limited in coverage, very difficult to navigate, and loans are collected on the basis of last year’s, not current, income adding to the US government’s collection burden. (In the above countries, employers simply withhold the loan repayment amount from salaries — a far more efficient approach.)

A long-time advocate for the US to adopt a variant of the Australian/UK loans systems, Harvard economist Professor Susan Dynarski recently wrote: “Loan forgiveness is not just warranted; it’s fair: Government policy did harm, and it is government policy that should work to reverse it.”

This is true but until the US looks to comprehensive remedies from overseas, they will not treat the wound that has long since healed in other countries.

