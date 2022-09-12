King, country and constitutional monarchy – recollecting the impact of 1975 on Australia’s political psyche

Will the man who now sits on the throne as Australia’s sovereign take a page from history’s book?

In an eight-minute speech to the UK parliament on Monday, King Charles III promised to faithfully uphold the principles of constitutional government in his sovereign duties.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history that surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” the King said.

The King went on to tell the House of Lords and House of Commons that parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy”. He said his late mother kept her vow to “maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation” with an unsurpassed devotion.

“[Queen Elizabeth] set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow,” the King told Lords and MPs.

The political neutrality of a sovereign head of state in a constitutional monarchy also goes to the core of the Westminster system that operates in Australia.

According to historian Professor Jenny Hocking, to understand what the accession of the 73-year-old King Charles means for Australia, the nation must reflect on how democratic decision-making processes may have been influenced by the Royal Palace during his mother’s reign.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Hocking said the former Prince of Wales played a role in Australia’s constitutional crisis, which led to the controversial sacking of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in 1975. This fact should not be forgotten, she insisted, and served as a salutary reminder of how powerful “colonial relics” such as the powers of a governor-general were in Australia.

“We now know of the long letters between Governor-General Sir John Kerr and the Palace,” Hocking said.

“And also Prince Charles’ — as he was known then — involvement, and conversations that I doubt very much if it would happen again. But nobody expected that could possibly happen in 1975: that a government that retained its majority in the House of Representatives, and was about to call a house Senate election, could just be removed by the stroke of a pen.”

In Hocking’s view, the often glossed-over role of the late Queen Elizabeth II in advising Kerr to oust Whitlam proved no existing protocol or procedure could keep domestic politics safe from the outside interference of the Crown.

“Many people assumed [in 1975 these powers had] disappeared through disuse but they had new life breathed into them and, because of what happened, that now serves as a precedent if anything. We do need to be very conscious of that,” she said.

In May 2020 Hocking successfully won access to so-called ‘Palace Letters’ between the Queen and Kerr concerning plans to sack the Australian prime minister of the day.

The High Court of Australia ruled the 212 letters written between 15 August 1974 and 5 December 1977 could not be subject to royal secrecy as they were not personal correspondence but rather a form of Commonwealth records, and therefore subject to release under the Archives Act.

Most of the letters were penned by the governor-general and the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Martin Charteris, who passed the material to the monarch and usually responded on her behalf.

“[The letters] did show the Queen and Prince Charles had known since September 1975, two months before the dismissal, that Kerr was considering dismissing the Whitlam government and engaged with him on various matters relating to that prospect,” Hocking said.

“It’s clear and should be acknowledged that the Queen was involved in Kerr’s decision [to sack the government]. Of course she was — those conversations were central to his decision-making; he said as much; and it’s just part of history now, but we do need to recognise it.”

Following the deeply divisive events of November 1975, another Australian governor-general (1996-2001), Sir William Deane, went to great pains to ensure his correspondence with Buckingham Palace was made available to the prime minister of the day. Deane’s focus was on providing transparency for what had conventionally been regarded as ‘private correspondence’.

Transparency over secrecy is a big issue for Hocking, who believes it will likely be a key part of any future debate as to whether Australia should become a republic and cut ties with the monarchy.

“In 1975, the elected government of Gough Whitlam had no idea that these conversations were being had, and that [Kerr] was contemplating dismissal months before it actually happened,” Hocking, who has written a book about the revelations contained in the Palace Letters, said.

“There has been an interesting shift [since that time] and it reflects, I think, the recognition that transparency and accountability through the parliament, is what we expect in a modern democracy.”

Hocking also expressed concerns about whether King Charles’ accession will mean political interests he has shown in the past will have any bearing on how he chooses to reign. Referencing a label given to him as the ‘meddling prince’ during his time as Prince of Wales, she queried whether an avowedly interventionist royal was going to change his ways to become the politically neutral monarch he needed to be.

The Monash University academic said concerns went beyond His Majesty’s passion for environmental and sustainability causes (during the Queen’s reign the Prince of Wales regularly attended and spoke at international climate conferences), urging people to reflect less on what issues the King championed but how he did so in his capacity as sovereign.

“Charles has been much more overt and less ‘behind the scenes’ than the Queen was in exercising this undoubted privileged position,” the historian said.

“How you deal with [issues], what measures you take to deal with it, are political questions. That’s where the line must be drawn, and it must be drawn if the monarchy is to be protected.”

The foundation of Westminster tradition means governments are responsible to the people through democratically elected representatives who were voted into power, Hocking said. Any head of state who enjoyed their position as a matter of hereditary birthright and with no democratic mandate should not intervene or sway a decision of a government.

“It is so important and central that the role of the monarch, and the head of state, recognises and acknowledges the difference between their place and the place of the elected representatives to the parliament,” Professor Hocking said.

“The defining element, in fact, of a constitutional monarchy in our system is that the monarch remains politically neutral.”

Examples of Charles’ vocal opposition include his derision of architectural plans for public buildings that were not to his taste, resulting in design plans to extend the National Gallery in the 1980s being scuppered.

In Hocking’s view, even as the Prince of Wales, Charles should have been exercising restraint on such matters — she queried if the new King was capable of changing what she characterised “the entitled habits of a lifetime”.

There have been other more recent examples, uncovered often by persistent journalists and historians through hard-won freedom of information (FOI), where interventions from Buckingham Palace conflict with the principle of political neutrality.

“This was met with great consternation and some horror — that the Prince of Wales was intervening absolutely, directly mainlining into government. It was pretty remarkable,” Hocking said.

The political biographer pointed to letters Charles had sent as the Prince of Wales to the Blair government lobbying on issues that personally interested him, such as fox hunting, the availability of herbal medicines in the UK, and the quality of military equipment for troops stationed in Iraq. These documents, known as the ‘black spider memos’ were released to the public in 2015 after a 10-year legal fight.

Worse still, Hocking said former UK PM David Cameron has been arguing this form of petitioning by a Royal of the government was perfectly above board and should have remained secret.

“A privileged access, in secret, to government over policy is not something we expect of our constitutional monarch at all.

“They’re the sorts of things [King Charles] has done in the past,” she said.

Hocking said the risk of influence exercised in this way by a head of state was ever-present in Australian democracy until things changed.

“[What we learned from the Palace Letters] is very good for our history and our political awareness – we now know what happened and what the potential is.

“The whole involvement of a monarch that has no electoral imprimatur — no electoral mandate — is a really troubling one. And it’s one that will undermine the necessary universal respect a monarch must be held in,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral just after 6:30pm last Thursday local time (3:30am Friday AEST) aged 96. Her funeral will be held on the 19th of September at Westminster Abbey.

