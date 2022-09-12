Queen’s memorial holiday wage bill $731m for public sector

Australia’s public sector organisations will absorb a total financial hit of at least $731 million in wages alone from the declared September 22 public holiday, with states absorbing the vast bulk of the cost ahead of the commonwealth and councils.

Analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics wage data pulled from public sector payrolls reveals for the 2020-2021 financial year, at least 2,100,800 public servants will get the day off (along with other Australians), a figure that excludes almost 60,000 permanent Australian Defence Force members.

The calculation used assumes the standard annual 250 working days for the last full financial year to approximate the total daily public sector wage figure.

The high cost of remembering the Queen is set to be added to budget bottom lines across all jurisdictions, with state and federal politicians on both sides leaving it to industry groups to complain about the price of the previously unscheduled holiday and steering clear of criticism.

According to the ABS, Australia’s last annual total public sector wage bill came in at $182,940.4 million, with states and territories accounting for $145,644.9 million of that thanks to large headcount organisations like health, education, transport and police.

The states will cop a bill of around $582.58 million to shut down on full pay. Although not all government organisations will shut on the day — essential state agencies always run 24/7/365 — loadings will still be payable.

The commonwealth will likely shell out $92.53 million for the public holiday courtesy of its 247,600 employees, while councils will plump $56.6 million courtesy of 190,800 employees, although technically councils are part of state government.

A spokesperson for Finance and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said: “the declared public holiday on Thursday 22 September to hold a National Day of Mourning will allow all Australians, including public servants, to reflect on Her Majesty’s life of duty, dedication and distinguished service.

“As is the case on all public holidays, any public sector workers performing essential services and who are rostered on the day will be remunerated in line with relevant enterprise agreements.”

The timing of the one-off Thursday, September 22 public holiday in NSW also book-ends the start of school holidays that commence on September 26 in that state, with many people expected to take off the Friday as well.

Queensland will already be in school holidays, as will Victoria.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) said there was “clarification needed on trading conditions” for the public holiday but did not say what needed to be made clear.

“We are confident retailers will abide respectfully by the government’s decision and in sympathy to the sensitivities of many of their customers,” said ARA chief Paul Zahra in a statement.

“Store opening and closing directions are typically established by the states and territories, and we look forward to their direction today so retailers can plan accordingly.”

