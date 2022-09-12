Why only Victorian MPs will swear oath to new monarch today

On Tuesday, members of both houses of the Victorian Parliament are meeting to swear either an oath or an allegiance to the new monarch, King Charles III.

Under section 23 of the Victorian constitution, members of both the legislative council and legislative assembly must take the oath or affirmation to the successor before parliament can sit or vote again after the “demise of the Crown”.

Members can choose either an oath or an affirmation. An oath is religious, an affirmation is not.

Victoria is the only Australian jurisdiction which requires a new oath or affirmation — all other jurisdictions, including federal, do not require members of parliament to re-swear an oath of allegiance after the monarch’s death before parliament can sit again.

Monash University’s Luke Beck told The Mandarin nothing can happen in Victorian parliament until the oaths and allegiances are said.

“It’s a bit of an inconvenience because it might take up to a few hours to get through all the MPs,” the professor of constitutional law said.

“The law in other states doesn’t require this to happen. In fact, some other state constitutions expressly say that there’s no need for MPs to be sworn in again following the death of the monarch.”

Beck advocated for the requirement to be removed, adding the death of the monarch does not affect ministers, judges or other government officials from holding office.

For example, the federal constitution in its section on the oath to the Crown makes no mention of the death of a monarch.

Earlier this year, Greens MP Lidia Thorpe described the then-still alive Queen Elizabeth II as a “coloniser” during her oath of office.

As previously explained in The Mandarin, the oath was created back during the time of King James I to dissuade Catholics from going against the recently-established Church of England.

Like the pope in Catholicism, the monarch is the head of the Church of England.

In July, Labor’s assistant minister for the republic Matt Thistlethwaite previously called swearing allegiance to a foreign monarch “archaic and ridiculous”.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has been firm that he feels it is inappropriate to discuss Australia becoming a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE:

King, country and constitutional monarchy – recollecting the impact of 1975 on Australia’s political psyche