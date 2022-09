Department implementation of waste policy ‘partly effective’

A new audit of the federal government’s work on an action plan that aims to reduce waste and support more sustainable consumption of resources by 2030 has been labelled by auditor-general Grant Heir as only mildly impactful.

Public servants’ risk management in the implementation of a National Waste Policy Action Plan (NWPAP) has been described as “not effective” by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO), which released a report also outlining how its coordination has also been restrained by a lack of defined scope and deliverables for each action item.

“The department is unable to demonstrate that it is effectively supporting the management of risk to the implementation of the NWPAP and is not effectively managing or overseeing risk for the implementation of Australian government-led actions,” the report said.