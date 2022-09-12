Public trust and engagement necessary for a functioning democracy

Ensuring public trust in institutions is foundational for democracy to function, said Dr Catherine Williams, from the Centre for Public Integrity.

“There are lots of principles of government and parliamentary ethics and integrity. But they all stem from one foundational principle, and it’s a very basic one, simply that public office is a public trust, and public power needs to be exercised in the public interest.

“I wouldn’t have thought that that was a contentious point,” the research director commented.

Speaking at the same sessions at the Governance Institute conference on Monday, Paul Hubbard, from the Department of Finance, encouraged members of the public to reach out to government on regulation.

“If we’re going to make democracy work, we need your participation, not just when you’re going toe to toe with a regulator on something, but really upstream in terms of what’s working, what’s not working,” the assistant secretary for the regulatory reform division said.

Hubbard continued: “Let’s have a conversation upstream in a nontransactional way, where we can deal with issues that maybe aren’t immediately urgent now.

“But in terms of getting the settings right, alerting government early to risk, we can then co-design solutions to keep things fit for purpose.”

The assistant secretary said that without information and engagement from industry, the government does not have anything to go on. Hubbard encouraged the public to reach out not only to himself but also to ministers.

Earlier in the session, Hubbard quoted US president Ronald Reagan: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

Hubbard quipped he was from the government and there to listen.

Williams added research from her organisation the Centre for Public Integrity found a number of things were needed to ensure higher standards were enforced.

The research director mentioned broad integrity frameworks, codes of conduct, meaningful sanctions, well-resourced regulators and public interest journalism as factors that produce those higher standards.

“The highest standards will drive greater, higher expectations on the part of the public — expectations that have fallen in recent times.

“And then it will become circular, the higher expectations will engender higher standards of ethical behaviour, etc. And hopefully, in that way, we begin to arrest this decline in public trust,” the research director said.

In order for “grey corruption” practices such as pork-barrelling to be successfully regulated out, legislation needs penalties, said Williams.

The research director added current commonwealth legislation was weaker for its lack of consequences for breach.

“This is something that we see frequently in legislation that is supposed to ensure governance, and there’s just a reality that if you want to incentivise compliance with governance policies, you’re going to have to have meaningful penalties for breach,” Williams said.