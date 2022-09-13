Study suggests VACV-based vaccines still effective against MPX

New research suggests vaccinia virus (VACV)-based vaccines will continue to be effective in the current monkeypox (MPX) outbreak (MPXV-2022).

VACV-based vaccines, which have been used for more than a century, involve introducing a mild form of vaccinia virus to the host in order to stimulate an immune response to related viruses like smallpox or MPX.

Since the outbreak began in early May 2022, over 52,000 cases of MPX have been confirmed in more than 90 countries. In Australia, 129 confirmed and probable cases have been identified as of September 8.

Published in the international journal Viruses, the researchers sequenced the disease’s genome to find if the genetic mutations observed in MPXV-2022 affect vaccine-induced immune responses against monkeypox.

One of the report’s co-leaders, University of Melbourne Professor Matthew McKay, said VACV-based vaccines have demonstrated high efficacy against monkeypox viruses in the past and should be considered an important outbreak-control measure.

“While we identified a small number of distinct mutations in MPXV-2022, our study more broadly demonstrates that VACV and MPXV-2022 are highly genetically similar in the regions targeted by the immune system through vaccination,” Professor McKay said.

The scientific community remains divided on the use of VACV in the case of MPXV-2022, with other recent studies suggesting they may only produce a low immune response in recipients.

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), along with most other peak health bodies around the world, has raised concerns about whether this is a good use of the currently limited reserves of VACV, particularly in light of the strong side effects some suffer.

Australia currently only recommends the vaccine for high-risk groups or those in close physical contact with people infected with MPX. According to Health, high-risk groups include men who have sex with other men, people who have travelled to countries where MPX is present, and people in occupations that put them at risk, such as healthcare workers.

However, the report’s other co-leader, Professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Ahmed Abdul Quadeer, said people should be reassured by the findings of their study.

“Based on our analysis, we anticipate that the immune responses generated by VACV-based vaccines would continue to do a good job of recognising and responding to MPXV-2022,” he said.

“Our data lends further support to the use of vaccines being recommended globally for combating MPXV-2022.”

