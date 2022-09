Digital divide haunts banking and postal policy

When former prime minister Scott Morrison threw former Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate under the bus for rewarding Australia Post executives with entry-level Cartier watches, it belied a much fiercer long-game battle between banks and the government that’s been escalating for years.

After a decade of branch closures and railroading customers onto digital platforms, banks and payment schemes were being literally held to account by Holgate, who told them they needed to stump up more for over-the-counter transactions for bill payments made through the Post Office.

It was a negotiation outcome Australia’s banks were not emotionally prepared for, but ultimately copped, as Holgate reminded them the government-owned enterprise was not charged with doling out taxpayer-subsidised shareholder dividends under its universal service obligation.