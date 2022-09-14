eBook: Data Governance – Shifting and Sharing Data

Sponsored by Commvault

Machinery of Government changes (MoGs) are occurring with increasing frequency.

Data governance means knowing who has access to what, how, and when.

With MoGs occurring more frequently, merging different data governance standards (from two or more agencies) requires more than just a set of instructions.

It needs clear leadership and communication, and may also entail training, coaching, monitoring, and enforcement procedures.

Effective data governance is about establishing clear rules to follow, ensuring that responsibility for managing and maintaining information is clearly assigned. These protocols must be reflected in plans, strategies, policies – and, most importantly, in practice.

This helpful eBook guide runs through:

Defining data governance

Useful tools & a checklist

Common mistakes

A five pillar approach

and more..

Download the eBook today to better understand Data Governance, and to learn how to ensure optimal data management during a MoG.