Royal Australian Mint to focus on changes to coins for now

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, assistant minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh would not be drawn to comment on whether King Charles III would feature on Australia’s $5 note.

When asked by a journalist whether the $5 note would feature someone else, such as an Indigenous Australian, Leigh said the focus at the moment was on Australia’s coins.

“There’s no rush about it. The priority now is changing over the coins, which is a much larger operation,” the minister said.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon, at the same conference, said the plans to change over the coins have long been in place and the Mint does not intend to produce any coins in 2023 that have the Queen’s face on them.

“It’s very unfortunate to have the Queen’s death last week, but that certainly defines a point for us now to be able to make some decisions,” Gordon said while thanking the work of the Royal Mint in the UK.

The CEO added there are issues needing to be worked through, like timing, before more details are made public, adding no specific dates were being aimed for.

“I’m quite confident that the professional staff we’ve got here at the Mint will be able to work through that process quite well,” Gordon said.

“And you can expect us to engage with the public as we go on. We will let you know what’s happening.”

The Mint’s CEO said his team had been dealing with increased interest in coins featuring the face of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“We do have a significant backlog of orders to now process. People seem very keen to read their piece of history,” Gordon commented.

On what makes a good effigy, the Mint’s CEO said the heights of the profile of the design need to be appropriate for the metal used.

“Our intention is to go through the process that we’ve used before of requesting an effigy that’s been approved by Buckingham Palace that we can get from the Royal Mint in the UK,” Gordon added.

Gordon responded to a question about the Mint producing the 5 cent coin at a loss, saying it costs 12 cents per 5 cent coin.

“That’s not the only coin that we produce at a loss. It’s certainly the same for the 10 and the 20 [cent coins],” Gordon said.

“But that is part of the service that has to provide to the Australian public. Our aim is about doing that as efficiently and as effectively as we certainly can.”

As reported by The Mandarin, the Reserve Bank of Australia said last week that after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, current money featuring the image of the late monarch remains in circulation.

The Mint previously put out a statement on Friday saying it was working on the new effigy for Australian coins.

