eBook: Scratching The Surface – The Government Regulatory Technology Report 2022

Sponsored by Objective Corporation

A recent survey conducted by Objective Corporation revealed Australian and New Zealand regulators’ use of technology is just scratching the surface.

Results from this survey have highlighted that across Australia and New Zealand most regulators are still striving to put in place foundational systems. Most are yet to deploy systems to allow them to operate as sophisticated risk-based, intelligence-led regulators. Systems, such as those that integrate licensing and investigation data to provide a single view of regulated entities, are not widespread.

Download this report to: