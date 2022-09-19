Text size: A A A

eBook: Software Supply Chain Management

Sponsored by Sonatype

Most industries are driven by one thing: the desire to innovate faster. Private and public sectors alike now recognize that means quality, security, and maintainability are equally important for serving both customers and constituents. Increasing government regulations, changing industry standards, and a growing focus on open source licensing, are transforming how the world thinks about software development.

Monitoring and protecting the software supply chain can be challenging. It’s especially hard for organizations with multiple programs and supply chains. Fortunately, many of these challenges are addressed in the private and public sectors by implementing comprehensive software supply chain management.

Download this eBook to learn: 

  • Why it’s crucial to review software supply chain management practices.
  • How software supply chain attacks have evolved.
  • The four key steps to better software supply chain management, enabling the 'shift left'.

 



 

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.