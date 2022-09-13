Social services staff to visit Norfolk Island in September

The federal government has announced bureaucrats will resume face-to-face support for Norfolk Island residents, after they had been suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A team from Services Australia will visit the island later this month to assist the local agent, Norfolk Island Business Solutions, which is responsible for connecting residents with Centrelink and Medicare services.

Norfolk Island locals will be able to meet the team in person from 26-30 September at the NI Connect Office – Bounty Centre on Taylors Road.

Kristy McBain, minister for regional development, local government and territories, issued a statement outlining the help public servants would be providing to residents.

The minister said locals had requested face-to-face support from a social worker during her last visit to Norfolk Island. They also wanted the opportunity to put in-depth questions to bureaucrats about Services Australia’s support.

“Services Australia staff will be able to help locals understand payments and services, make claims, set up online services, and can provide social work support and referrals,” McBain said.

According to David Smith, federal member for Bean, about 140 Norfolk Islanders are currently being assisted by the local agent to access government services.

“The agent helps islanders access Centrelink, Medicare and other government services,” Smith said of the Norfolk Island Business Solutions group.

“Customers can scan, print and upload documents and the agent can offer advice on how to register for and access digital services with confidence.”

For people with more complex needs or inquiries, Smith said, a call could be made to a dedicated Services Australia phone line.

Residents who want to meet with the Services Australia team can make an appointment to visit the Norfolk Island Business Solutions building between 9.00am and 3:00pm, Monday to Friday.

