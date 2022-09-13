NSW casinos regulator finds Star unfit to hold gaming licence

The NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has released a report finding The Star unsuitable to hold a casino licence in the state.

The report was written by Adam Bell SC and handed to the NSW government earlier this month, after 36 online hearings and testimonies from more than 30 witnesses.

Releasing the document publicly on Tuesday, NICC chief commissioner Philip Crawford said that while the majority of the casino’s 8,000 employees were doing the right thing, systemic governance, risk and cultural failures at Star had been identified.

“The report is, quite frankly, shocking. It provides evidence of an extensive compliance breakdown in key areas of The Star’s business,” Crawford said.

“Not only were huge amounts of money disguised by the casino as hotel expenses, but vast sums of cash evaded anti-money laundering protocols in numerous situations, most alarmingly through Salon 95 — the secret room with a second cash cage.

“The Star offered free alcohol to VIPs as an inducement to gamble and allowed vulnerable patrons to gamble continuously for more than 24 hours at a time without intervention,” he said.

The commission has issued the casino with a show-cause notice, effectively giving Star Entertainment Group 14 days to demonstrate why disciplinary action should not be taken.

The inquiry into The Star commenced after investigative reports by Nine Fairfax exposed alleged “criminal links, money laundering and foreign influence” last year.

This prompted NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia to launch investigations into the gaming operator’s operations in their state.

All have raised concerns about an executive culture that puts profits over the health and safety of workers and patrons.

Following the recommendations of the commission inquiry, the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority was equipped with unprecedented powers to monitor and punish gaming licence holders. This included the power to make executives and board members personally liable for corporate misconduct they know about and failed to stop, and casino fines of up to $100 million.

While the report did not make specific adverse findings against Star’s board, Crawford said the board should have been more diligent.

“At the end of the day, they didn’t have a clue what was going on in their own company. As such, they really weren’t doing their job,” he said.

The Bell Inquiry has also adopted recommendations from earlier enquiries into Crown resorts, which include a ban on junket operators, the requirement to monitor customer accounts, and mandatory audits.

The similarities in reported behaviour of the boards of the two casinos were stark; Star has been accused of behaviour almost identical to that for which Crown had its gaming licence suspended in three states.

In 2021, the NSW government’s Crown Sydney Bergin Inquiry found the gaming operator had facilitated the laundering of tens of millions of dollars, and allowed patrons with links to organised crime to gamble with impunity.

The Victorian Royal Commission added depth to these findings by examining the prevalence of illegality, and factors that had led to Crown becoming a hotbed of organised crime.

In the commission’s final report, commissioner Ray Finkelstein said Crown had narrowly avoided a license suspension, calling their behaviour “disgraceful…dishonest, unethical and exploitative”.

“Crown Melbourne rightly deserves criticism for its past misconduct, and no one connected with the organisation is entitled to much sympathy,” Finkelstein said.

“What tipped the balance against the cancellation of its licence was that Crown Melbourne has, at great financial cost, embarked on a significant reform program led by people of goodwill and skill.

“The program is likely to succeed. If it does, that will be to the benefit of Victoria,” he added.

After several rounds of board resignations and plummeting share prices in the wake of the Victorian inquiry, Crown was offered a reprieve when the world’s largest private equity and property manager, Blackstone, was given conditional approval by the Foreign Investments Review Board (FIRB) to buy out Crown Resorts.

Although Star remains Australian-owned for now, they have suffered a similar run of resignations and suspended the trading of their shares on the ASX ahead of the report’s release.

Earlier this year, Star told regulators that although there had been significant failures in the past, it was now fit to hold a licence. While NICC has rejected this, it may be willing to work with them to avoid the outright removal of their gaming licence.

“Once we have given The Star the opportunity to respond to the notice, we will be in a position to determine an appropriate disciplinary approach,” Crawford said.

“The NICC has all the tools it needs at its disposal to respond to Bell’s recommendations, and we will develop an approach that is proportionate to the seriousness of the report.”

