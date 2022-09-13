Treasury seeks to ‘create and sustain a positive health culture’ among staff

The Australian Public Service continues to emphasise the importance of mental health, with the release in the past fortnight of Treasury’s new mental wellbeing strategy.

Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy said in the preface to the 18-page overview of the department’s approach to mental health that the goal of the new strategy is to help create and sustain a positive health culture.

That document notes upfront that 54% of people with mental illness do not seek treatment.

“The proportion of people with mental illness accessing treatment is half that of people with physical disorders,” the strategy document says.

Key steps outlined include raising best practices for mental health management that include encouraging people to have conversations with management about their mental health.

This also involves supporting managers in helping their staff develop the knowledge and understanding to be able to intervene early and make suitable work adjustments for staff.

The document also sets down the timetable for the completion of action items, except for those tasks related to ongoing mental health plans.

Kennedy said that the issues of mental health and wellbeing have “always been a personal and professional priority for me”.

“I am pleased that the conversation in the public service and society more generally around mental health has changed significantly over the years. This strategy will focus us on continuing to evolve and mature the conversation, integrating the many lessons learned through our individual and collective experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kennedy said.

“I recognise we all need to increase our comfort and confidence in the thinking and talking about mental health and psychological safety in the workplace.”

Kennedy said that Treasury employees needed to take care of their own health while at the same time being keen to do the best job for the Australian economy.

“Our people are passionate about their work. At times, this commitment can create a risk to our wellbeing if it is not managed deliberately by taking regular breaks to refresh our minds and bodies,” Kennedy said.

“A key focus of embedding this strategy will be to foster a culture at Treasury which enables our people to thrive professionally and personally and offering the tools to identify and respond effectively to mental health issues in the workplace.”

READ MORE:

New model regulations prioritise mental health